Shilelagh Law is a New York-based band that has become a staple of the Irish-American music scene. Formed in the late 1990s, the group blends traditional Irish folk with contemporary rock and Americana, creating a sound that's both deeply rooted in heritage and unmistakably modern. Their name, taken from the Irish word for a wooden walking stick often used as a weapon, reflects their gritty, no-nonsense style and commitment to honoring Irish tradition with a working-class edge.

Over the years, Shilelagh Law has built a devoted following, particularly in the tri-state area, selling out venues and headlining major events like the Great Irish Fair of New York and the East Durham Irish Festival. Their powerful live shows, fueled by crowd participation and heartfelt storytelling, have become a hallmark of the band's appeal. With multiple albums under their belt, including fan favorites like Four More Years at the Bottom and Together in the End, Shilelagh Law continues to connect generations through music, pride, and community.

