Sharon Spring’s Beekman Boys 1802 Viral-Video Shows Crazy 2 Minute Corn Lifehack

To me, there's almost nothing better than fresh late summer, hot buttered corn-on-the-cob. It's awesome, except for all the corn silk that sticks to the corn and gets caught in your teeth. Well, there's a lifehack that has been going viral that might help you with that.

Beekman 1802 in Sharon Springs, New York put a video on their Facebook page that is blowing people's minds with a cool way to make corn-on-the-cob in two minutes that leaves it without any cornsilk stuck to it.

Personally, I've known about part of this lifehack for years. I've spent a lot of time around corn....not that I'm braggin'. I lived in Nebraska for 15 years and Indiana for about seven years so I've seen my fair share of corn on the cob and different ways to prepare it.

Personally, I really like to soak corn with the husk for about an hour in salted water and then throw it on the grill. It water soaked into the husks basically steam the corn and the husks smoke a little as they get charred a little and give the corn a slightly smokey flavor. After the corn is cooked I chop off the end of the corn like the Beekman Boys do in the video below and the corn comes out of the husk without any corn silk at all.

Several people that commented on the video could believe that this actually works. You throw ears of corn with the husks still on them into the microwave for two minutes per ear and when they come out the corn is hot and steamy. Then you take a large knife and chop the end off the corn and husk and basically slide the corn-on-the-cob out of the husk. You're left with a perfectly cooked ear of corn without the annoying corn silk that gets stuck in your teeth.

Check out the video below and try this the next time you make corn-0n-the-cob, it actually works.

