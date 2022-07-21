Great White Shark Washes Ashore On New York Beach

Experts say a dead juvenile great white shark washed ashore earlier this week, as more and more sightings have been reported off the coast in recent weeks. Police say the 7 to 8-foot shark was spotted on the Ocean Beaches in the Village of Quogue. Officials say the dead marine animal washed back out to sea before they could reach it.

NBC also reports that yet another person was bitten by a shark Wednesday, in an unrelated incident. Officials say the victim was a 16-year-old surfer, who was about 20 yards away from Kismet Beach when he was bitten. NBC says he suffered minor injuries, but is expected to recover. Why have there been so many attacks this year? Some say conservation efforts have helped sharks thrive again.

Perhaps we ocean goers are just getting in their way?

What Are Your Chances of Being Bitten By a Shark?

It has been an unpredictable year so far for shark attacks off the Long Island coast, as NBC says at least six have been reported. But what are your chances of being fatally bitten by a shark? Very slim. According to the International Shark Attack File, your odds of being killed by a shark are fatal is 1 in 3,748,067. You have a better chance of being in a motor vehicle accident or even being struck by lightning.

None of this year's shark bite victims were killed.

New York's History of Shark Attacks

Before 2022, the last shark attacks reported in New York coincidentally came on the same day in July 2018. The attacks happened off Atlantique Beach and Sailors Haven respectively. Staten Island Live says both attacks were from sand tiger sharks. NBC says that since 1837, only ten attacks have been reported off the coast of New York (if 2022's numbers are included, that would put us at 16).

A couple of people from New York have suffered attacks while in other states, one of which being fatal. In 2018, a Westchester man was bitten about 30 yards off the coast of Cape Cod. MA. In July 2020, a woman from New York City was fatally attacked by a Great White off the coast of Maine.

Odds Still Very Low

A rather unique study conducted in the 1990s by the Florida Museum, using data from the International Shark Attack File going back a decade before, says you stand a far better chance of being bitten by a dog, wild rat, squirrel, raccoon, and even another human while living in New York City than by a shark.