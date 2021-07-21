Shadow is in the Spotlight as Our Pet of the Week!

Meet your new best friend, Shadow! Shadow is a 2 year old beauty who was taken in as a stray by Pets Alive. Shadow is not a high maintenance boy. All he needs is good food and a sunny place to watch birds and he is ready to go!

Shadow is an affectionate boy who loves to explore and stretch out in the sun for naps. Mary Ann Bopp, Development Director at Pets Alive, says that Shadow loves “hanging out in the Sunroom at Pets Alive where he can soak up the sun, hop up on the catwalk, and snooze on a nice pillow when it’s nap time.”

Shadow is looking for a family that is ready to welcome him into their home with open arms. Could you be his fur-ever family?

This Shadow is looking for his Peter Pan! Fill out an online application today! If you have any additional questions, please reach out to adoptions@petsalive.org or call 845-386-9738. Pets Alive is located at 363 Derby Road, Middletown, NY.