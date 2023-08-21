Hudson Valley Duo Charged With Crimes Against Child and Animals

Two Hudson Valley residents have been charged with unspeakable cruelty to a child as well as almost two dozen animals.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, two individuals were placed under arrest on Wednesday, August 16 after they were alerted to a situation by Child Protective Services.

A Sullivan County CPS worker relayed a report of living conditions they had witnessed on Benton Hollow Road in the Town of Liberty. According to the Sheriff's Department, deputies who arrived on scene discovered 23 animals living in the home including 12 dogs, one cat, 1one genie pig, and nine rabbits. The home was also lacking any running water.

The living conditions were so horrible that Liberty Town Code Enforcement was called in to assess the structure and ultimately determined it to be uninhabitable. The home was later condemned.

Also living in the home was a six-year-old child. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reports that CPS removed the child from the residence and place them in protective custody.

The two Town of Libery residents were identified as Douglas A. Dymond and Channell L. Tissierra-Swartz. The 52-year-old man and 41-year-old woman were both charged with misdemeanors including Endangering the Welfare of a

Minor and Animal Neglect.

Dymond and Tissierra-Swartz were released and issued appearance tickets to return to court at a future date. Catskill Animal Rescue arrived on the scene where they were given custody of the 23 animals. A separate investigation is currently underway and is being conducted by the Sullivan County Probation Department.

