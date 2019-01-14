Sewage Truck Crashes Into Plane at Major New York Airport

This is the literal definition of "what a bunch of crap". The NY Daily News is reporting that a sewage truck carrying toilet waste crashed into a parked JetBlue plane at John F. Kennedy Airport.

The crash happened Saturday night when the truck somehow got lodged under the the Denver bound flight near Gate 17 at Terminal 5, according to the Daily News. You can imagine the inconvenience this caused, as passengers on the flight were told to get off the Airbus A321.

What's worse is when asked by family and friends why their flight was late, they'd have to tell them the plane they were on was struck by a truck full of s**t. Luckily, no one on the plane was hurt, though the Daily News says the driver of the muck truck was taken to Jamaica Hospital with minor injuries.