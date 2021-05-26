Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warning Issued for the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley needs to prepare for a potential storm.

On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, the Hudson Valley could get some severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Hudson Valley region until 8 p.m. Central Hudson has issued a Storm Warning for today as well.

According to the National Weather Service, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Dutchess, Greene, Columbia, and Ulster County. This includes cities like Albany, Arlington, Beacon, New Paltz, and Kingston. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch predicts hail, which is up to quarter size, wind with gusts up to 70 miles per hour, and frequent lightning.

The National Weather Service predicts that the storm could likely hit the Hudson Valley region around 6 p.m., but potentially earlier. It appears the storm will clear around 12 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. This forecast could change at any time.

According to Central Hudson, people in affected areas should prepare for a potential power outage. In an email to customers, Central Hudson predicts that wind gusts could reach up to 60 miles per hour. These wind gusts could topple trees onto power lines. They advise people in affected areas to stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines and to assume all downed lines are live. They also advise to not attempt to move a fallen power line and to not use an object to move the line. Central Hudson has average confidence in their forecast and predicts the impacts will be low and isolated.

