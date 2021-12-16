Sentencing in Peace Officer’s 2019 Murder of Hudson Valley Girlfriend

In October, the Orange County District Attorney announced that a peace officer and sergeant was found guilty in the violent death of his New Windsor girlfriend. On Wednesday, December 15th, the man was sentenced to twenty-five years to life.

Luis Rondon, 50, of New Windsor was sentenced on Wednesday by Orange County Court Judge Craig Stephen Brown for the 2019 murder of his girlfriend in what was described as a bludgeoning death. The incident took place inside her South Gate Village apartment in new Windsor in October of 2019.

Rondon, a former peace officer and sergeant with the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority, received the highest authorized sentence under the law for murder in the Second Degree, with the twenty-five years to life sentence.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The report from the District Attorney's Office provides gruesome details about the murder of the woman, that Rondon struck her repeatedly on the head with a recently purchased framing hammer, and then flew to California, where he was apprehended. He was then remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail following the verdict. It goes on to say that Rondon knew through their mutual involvement with the Society for Creative Anachronism, a Medieval Reenactment group.

Prosecutors in the case argued that the motive behind Rondon's murder of the victim was that she had threatened to tell his wife about their relationship, and that he feared losing his wife, his house and his pension from Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority.

Help Needed: Newburgh, New York Deals With At Least 12 Shootings in 6 Days Newburgh police need help as they investigate at least 12 shootings over the past six days.