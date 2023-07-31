The Ulster County Fair gets underway this week at the Ulster County Fair Grounds on Libertyville Road in New Paltz, New York. Running Tuesday, August 1st through Sunday, August 6th it promises to be fun for the whole family.

The fair likes to put local agriculture and the community in the spotlight at the fair but they also offer everything you come to a fair to enjoy. Rides, fair food, and lots of free entertainment will be on the schedule they even have a fireworks night at dusk on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Ulster County Fair Offers a Sensory Safe Space Everyday During Fair

When you get to the fair this year you will see many familiar sights but there will also be a new space that some fairgoers will be able to enjoy.

Ulster County Fair via Facebook Ulster County Fair via Facebook loading...

The Ulster County Agricultural Society is proud to introduce “The Sensory Safe Space.” Families with a child with autism or any individual with sensory sensitivity are invited to take advantage of this new location. The room is designed to be a sensory-safe environment that offers families a break from the bright lights, noise, crowds, and summer heat.

SEE Also: Ulster County Fair Baby Contest

I got the opportunity to tour this relaxing space this past week when I visited the fairgrounds. When I was there it was still coming together but it promises to be a wonderful place for people and families who might need to take a break from the excitement of the fair. The Sensory Safe Space will be open from 10 AM to 10 PM during the fair.

Ulster County Fair - via Facebook Ulster County Fair - via Facebook loading...

SEE Also: Ulster County Fair Agriculture Events

What is a Sensory Safe Space at the Ulster County Fair

The room will have things in it to aid those who want to take a break from the sounds and sights of the fair. It will feature bubble tubes, mats, seating, touch and feel books about animals and noise-canceling headphones will be on hand for those who want them. Ulster BOCES, Resource Center for Accessible Living (RCAL), Rondout Valley CSD, and Saugerties CSD all help make this space possible.

Sensory Safe Hours at the Ulster County Fair in New Paltz, New York

In order for everyone to enjoy the Ulster County Fair they have also arranged for the first hour of the fair Wednesday through Sunday (10 AM to 11 AM) to not have the rides running. On Wednesday and Thursday from 11 AM to 12 PM, they are making the rides available without lights or music. They have created a Sensory Support Social Story and a Schedule Story Board that can be looked at ahead of time.

Look at these Old Disney Rides

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.

Planning a Road Trip You Have to Include These Highways