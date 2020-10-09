See the Best Autumn Views in the Hudson Valley

Where can you see the best autumn views here in the Hudson Valley? There are lots of places to choose from, but some say you can see the best views at Opus 40 on Fite Road in Saugerties. Opus 40 has gotten great write-ups from the New York Times and the Boston Globe, and they've been called the best sculpture park in the Hudson Valley.

Now Opus 40 is having a culminating, peak foliage fundraising event on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 4:30PM - 7PM. Join them for socially distanced art, music, gourmet food, delicious cocktails and more. It promises to be a wonderful night out with breathtaking views of the Catskill Mountains in peak foliage glory from the Opus 40 meadow.

The Socially Distanced Soiree includes live music on the meadow, personalized appetizers and cocktails, and stations of art, dancing and gourmet food.

Some of the highlights include live music from Alex Torres and Metropolitan Hot Club, classic cocktail making and tasting with Stockade Tavern, personalized box of gourmet appetizers from Blue Mountain Bistro, belly dancing and music with Ashley Enrigh, tarot with Kahn and Selesnick artists' deck, personalized aromatherapy creation with Fox Farm Apiary, photos with a portrait photographer, and socially distanced outdoor art galleries.

All year, Opus 40 has offered great experiences with nature and art that kept pace with the evolving State mandates and allowed our communities and local businesses to enjoy the site. Here's our chance to give back and help Opus 40 continue to be a community resource, a world class site for artwork and a premiere performance space. Plus you get a great night out in the process.

For more information about the Socially Distanced Soiree at Opus 40 on Oct. 17, check out the event facebook page. To read more about Opus 40 and how you can help, visit their website.