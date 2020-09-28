Stunning Drone Videography Captures Hudson Valley Fall

Fall has arrived and you won't find views of the Hudson Valley quite like this just anywhere.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The video was compiled from footage taken by Scott Snell of SDS Imagery and is a tribute to fall in the Hudson Valley. The aerial shots are of Mohonk Preserve and the surrounding areas. The soundtrack selection is perfect with Louie Armstrong's 'What A Wonderful World' as the backing track.

If you intend to enjoy the foliage this year it's best not to wait. Dry conditions affect all trees differently but could lead to a shorter window of opportunity to take in the views. Climate Central gets into more detail as to why drought-like conditions can be complex for trees.

Weekly foliage reports are issued every fall by the I Love NY program run by the Empire State Development Division of Tourism. The now three-year-old program relies on volunteers across the state submitting their reviews of the situation. Anyone posting foliage photos to Instagram or Twitter are encouraged to use the hashtag #NYLovesFall.

What's your favorite spot for fall foliage in the Hudson Valley?

For more cool drone footage from the highly regarded SDS Imagery, you can check out a foggy morning in New Paltz or the recent tribute to essential and front line workers at the Walkway Over The Hudson.