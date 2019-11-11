Welcome to a brand new week here on The Boris and Robyn Show. I think it's going to be a good one. First of all, happy Veterans Day. We'll kick off the week with a special visit from the show's very own Veteran Commander Tom, and we'll be making an important announcement concerning Veterans Day.

We've also got a great prize to give away this week on the show. It's tickets to see Journey and The Pretenders at Bethel Woods. Two great bands, one night and obe very cool venue. Make sure you're listening at 7:45AM all this week.

We'll also be kicking off a new contest that could get you a trip to Las Vegas to see Aerosmith. We'll have all the details about the trip this week on The Boris and Robyn Show.

On Friday, we'll take the show on the road for our 3rd Tanksgiving live broadcast. Make sure you're listening for details about how you can help the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley and win free gas for a year.

Plus, we will have up to the minute traffic reports with Nancy Reamy, news with Bobby Welber, rock news, the stoner report, attorney Jonna Spilbor with legal advice and more. Thanks for listening.

