Experience The Magic Of Tanglewood With 2024 Summer Lineup

Pretenders among artists set to perform at legendary venue.

Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts is one of the world's most beloved venues and its also the famed summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra since 1937.

Tanglewood is also home to three music schools: the Tanglewood Music Center, Tanglewood Learning Center, and the Boston University Tanglewood Institiute. Besides classical music, Tanglewood hosts the Festival of Contemporary Music, jazz and popular artists, concerts, and frequent appearances by James Taylor, American composer and conductor John Williams, and the Boston Pops Orchestra.

Less than an hour from parts of the Hudson Valley area, and about a 90 minute drive from Poughkeepsie, Tanglewood is a beautiful drive that is totally worth a summer roadtrip. The venur recently announced the first round of summer concerts for the 2024 season with more coming soon. Classic rock fans will be happy to know that Chrissie Hynde and The Pretenders are on the Tanglewood lineup for this summer.

A Little About The Pretenders

The Pretenders are a British-American rock band that formed in 1978. The original lineup featured founder and main soongwriter Chrissie Hynde (lead vocals and rhythm guitar), James Honeyman-Scott (lead guitar, keyboards), Pete Farndon (bass) and Martin Chambers (drums). Following the deaths of Honeyman-Scott in 1982 and Farndon in 1983, the band experienced numerous personnel changes; Hynde has been the band's only consistent member.

Tbe Pretenders hits include " Brass in Pocket" , "Talk of the Town", "Message of Love". "My City Was Gone", "Back on the Chain Gang", "Middle of the Road", "Don't Get Me Wrong" and "I'll Stand By You". The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.

Pretenders Set to Play Tanglewood

The Pretenders will play Tanglewood July 16 at 7pm, adding to a lineup that already includes two sold out shows from James Taylor and His All-Star Band July 3 and 4, Kool & The Gang and En Vogue July 23, Judy Collins, Rufus Wainwright and Indigo Girls Aug. 30 and Boston based indie/roots band Dispatch with the Boston Pops Orchestra Aug. 31. Tickets for the 2024 season go on sale to the general public March 19. Get info for all shows here.

