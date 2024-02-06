At this current point in time, just about anyone who is anyone knows the name Tesla and it's not necessarily because of the famous inventor and engineer Nikola Tesla. No today, the vast majority of people know Tesla thanks to the work of the world's richest man, Elon Musk.

Elon Musk is the man behind some of the world's most influential companies like Space X, just last year he purchased the social media platform Twitter and later rebranded it as "X" and he is also the man behind the Tesla company, which has produced some of the most high tech, high performing and popular vehicles on the planet.

Tesla Recall Details

When you go to the Tesla website it states it in black and white, that Tesla's mission is to...

...accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. In pursuit of this goal, we build products that are designed to replace some of the planet’s biggest polluters – while trying to do the right thing along the way.

At this current point in time Tesla offers a number of different driving options including the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and the much talked about Cyber Truck. Despite the impact that Tesla has had to this point in time, they are not perfect and they are not immune to many of the issues that other automobile manufacturers deal with. Specifically some of those issues would be "recalls".

When it comes to recalls for vehicles, they can be a pain to deal with but at the end of the day, recalls are issued to fix or improve upon the vehicles that are already out on the road, which is why late last week, Tesla issued a warning for roughly 2.2 million of its vehicles.

The Tesla recall was announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the cause was a potential safety hazard where warning lights on the vehicle's instrument panel appear to be to small. According to the Alternative Press, the recall applies to the...

...2012 through 2023 Model S, the 2016 through 2023 Model X, the 2017 through 2023 Model 3, the 2019 through 2024 Model Y and the 2024 Cybertruck.

Remedy for the Tesla Recall

Now recall's and having to deal with them in most cases are quite tedious for owners of the affected vehicles. Most of the time it usually requires making an appointment with your closest local dealership, scheduling your vehicle for an appointment and then being without your vehicle for a certain amount of time. It's definitely a major inconvenience but for those affected by this Tesla recall announcement, there's good news.

The good news is that Tesla is already addressing the issue and they are addressing it by issuing an important update. No literally, the update is a software update. Simply updating the software to your Tesla vehicle will address the small font issue of the warning lights which means the inconvenience to owners is as low as it can possibly be. Tesla has already begun issuing the updates and according to reports owners will be notified of the important software update via letter by March 30.

An update like this not new for Tesla either as a similar type of update was announced following a two-year investigation by the NHTSA into Tesla's Autopilot devices. That update addressed a system in the vehicles that would insure driver's are paying attention while using the Autopilot feature. That being said, Autopilot or no Autopilot, you should always be paying attention to the road. A full list of active recalls for Tesla vehicles are listed on their website and you may also see recalls issued by the NHTSA.

