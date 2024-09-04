School Bus Trap: Get a Surprise Ticket in the Hudson Valley

There are more ways to get a ticket and points on your license besides just passing a stopped school bus.

It's September and Hudson Valley schoolchildren are headed back to class. That means that school buses will once again be out on the roads.

You may have seen the electronic signs erected in several Hudson Valley communities that remind drivers to stop when they see a school bus. But did you know that there are some other sneaky ways that you can also get a ticket when driving near a school bus?

Passing a School Bus Isn't The Only Way to Get a Ticket

When people think of school bus infractions, they think about people who pass a bus with its flashing red lights on. Breaking that law could cost you dearly. Currently, the penalty is $400 for first offenders and up to 180 days in jail but lawmakers are contemplating even heftier fines and longer jail time.

Canva Canva loading...

Aside from passing a stopped school bus, there are other sneaky ways you can get a ticket while driving during the school year. New York State Law requires drivers to be no less than 20 feet away from the front or rear of a stopped school bus. That means if you're following behind a school bus that is making a stop, you must brake early and stay far away. The same goes for people approaching a school bus from the opposite direction. Stopping just before you pass that bus may not save you from getting a ticket. You must be at least 20 feet away from the front of the vehicle.

It's also important to note that while flashing red lights mean you can't pass, yellow lights require you to slow down. Speeding up to pass the bus before the lights turn red is also an infraction. This is something that is likely to get caught by the cameras that are now on board more and more school buses across the region. Even if you think you didn't pass a bus with the red lights on you could still find yourself getting a surprise ticket in the mail.

Canva Canva loading...

Bottom Line: Keep Your Eyes Open For School Buses

The best way to avoid getting a ticket is to remain aware. If you see a school bus approaching, be ready to slow down at any moment. Driving at a reasonable speed will give you plenty of time to react to a stopping school bus and avoid getting a surprise ticket.

This Is How Many Driver's License Points Speeding Costs In New York Here's how many points speeding and other tickets will add to your driver's license. Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young