Scenes from Latest ‘SNL’ Episode Filmed in Hudson Valley

On tape, from the Hudson Valley, it's Saturday Night!

With the most of the world still under quarantine, NBC gave us another "at home" episode of Saturday Night Live this weekend and some of it originated from right here in our own backyard.

SNL cast members are using their iPhones and costumes purchased on Amazon to create pre-recorded sketches. Without the ability to do the show live, home-produced footage is ultimately edited together with graphics and effects to give fans a semblance of the variety show they all know and love.

Cecily Strong, who was absent during the fist SNL At Home episode on April 11, made a much welcome appearance on this week's program. The actress announced last month that she had escaped quarantine in New York City and is now living at a home in The Hudson Valley. The home is located near Accord in Ulster County. In an instagram posting Strong previously explained that she was just "not ready" to do the show on April 11. But this week, the comedian made up for lost time by appearing in several sketches.

One segment that was sadly cut for time appeared to be filmed on the back porch of Strong's temporary home in Ulster County. The video, posted on the show's YouTube channel, features Strong as Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Sitting on the back deck of her home, the woods of Ulster County surrounding the property stepped in to substitute for the State of Michigan.

Sketches featuring Strong that did appear on this weekend's show give us a peek inside her Hudson Valley hideaway. In one, the comedian joined a collection of special guests for the long-anticipated return of "What's Up With That." The temporary Ulster County resident played a disco singer named Quarantina.

Strong also joined up with new cast member, Bowen Yang, who was also absent from the first SNL At Home episode. The duo played Soul Cycle trainers who are forced to now lead their workouts from home, without stationary bicycles.

This week's show was announce only days before it aired on Saturday. It's unclear if any more "At Home" episodes of SNL are planned for future weeks.

