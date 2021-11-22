Scammers With Violins Spotted at Hudson Valley, New York Malls

With the biggest shopping days of the year, upcoming police are warning Hudson Valley residents about a nationwide scam that is now impacting at least one local mall.

Late Saturday the Village of Chester Police Department took to Facebook to warn about a scam outside the Chester Mall.

Scammers pretending to play violins are asking for money outside the Chester Mall, police say.

Google

In reality, these people aren't playing the violin, the music is coming from a speaker.

KETK NBC/Youtube

"Please be aware, in recent days people pretending to play violins, using recordings over a speaker, have been frequenting the Chester Mall with signs asking for money," the Village of Chester Police Department stated on Facebook.

KETK NBC/Youtube

Sometimes the sign says the violinist needs money to pay for rent or buy food for children.

KETK NBC/Youtube

The scammers are part of a nationwide scam and are not allowed on the property, police say.

KETK NBC/Youtube

"They are involved in a nationwide scam and are not allowed on the property. The Village of Chester Police are asking the public to contact us should these subjects return," police stated.

Because this is a nationwide scam, scammers could soon be seen outside other malls across the Hudson Valley and New York State.

Especially with the biggest shopping days of the year upcoming. If you notice a scam outside a mall contact your local police department or New York State Police.

