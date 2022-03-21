Saugerties Gas Station Thief Left Phone & Identifying Papers at Crime Scene

Most times, the work that Hudson Valley police departments have to do when trying to solve a case involves many hours of investigating, following leads, tips, and more. Then in some cases, the alleged criminal makes things a lot easier.

That's exactly what happened last week when the Saugerties Police Department responded to a report of a break-in at the Sunoco located on Route 32 in Saugerties. Police responded in the early morning hours of Friday, March 18th, to an alarm going off at the gas station.

What Was Stolen?

When police arrived, officers confirmed that the business was broken into as they reported a large rock had been thrown through the glass doors of the gas station. Once inside, the burglar stole cash, New York Lottery scratch-off tickets, and numerous packs of Newport cigarettes. After taking everything, the crook left the building.

Alleged Saugerties Theif Left Behind What?

As police began their investigation, they started a standard canvas of the surrounding area of the gas station, and while looking for any clues, officers came across a cell phone and personal documents. After inspecting the items, police determined that the items discovered belonged to 36-year-old Michael Spiecker of Kingston.

Later that same day following the clues left behind by the alleged thief, police went to question Spiecker at his Kingston residence and according to the police press release, he was questioned and then taken into custody.

Spiecker was charged with Burglary in the 3rd Degree, Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, and Petit Larceny. He was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear back in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, to answer the charges.

