Popular Hudson Valley Tribute Band Reuniting to Honor Ozzy Osbourne

S.A.T.O. (The Ultimate Ozzy Show) set to perform at a private event in Marlboro, NY.

S.A.T.O formed in 1991 and has been rockin' the Hudson Valley area on and off ever since. Personally, I've lost count of the number of times I saw the band perform live including countless times at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, The Hopewell Inn, Tickets in Amenia, East Side Bar and Grill in Walden, and the Danbury Airport Brew Pub in CT just to name a few. They played their last farewell show after 32 years back in 2023 at The Chance in Poughkeepsie when Jamie Gilroy moved to North Carolina.

Over the Mountain-A Celebration of Ozzy's Life

Jamie Gilroy (singer), Frankie Ingrao (bass), Paul Viani (guitar) and Jimi Crifo (drums) have all survived some short comings in recent years and are all banding together for a special performance much like the July 5th Back to the Beginning Concert when Ozzy Osbourne all the original members of Sabbath and Ozzy through the years banned together overcoming obstacles etc, for the greater good of the music and adoring fans.

Over the Mountain (A Celebration of Ozzy's Life!)

edenperformances.com edenperformances.com loading...

Over the Mountain (A Celebration of Ozzy's Life!) on Saturday, Aug. 9 hosted by Bethany Wager McKee and Andrew McKee along with EDEN at a private residence in Marlboro, NY. Event will feature live music including the S.A.T.O. reunion, food and beverages. Those attending are encouraged to wear their favorite Ozzy gear. Big shout out out to all the musicians of the Hudson valley. Call Beth for any inquiries at (845) 464-9933.

