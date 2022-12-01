Santa and Reptiles? Big Events Weekend at Poughkeepsie Venue

A big weekend with something for everyone is on tap in Poughkeepsie.

The holiday season is officially underway, and there are two days of family fun events set for this coming weekend at Poughkeepsie's MJN Convention Center (formerly Mid Hudson Civic Center).

Winter Craft Fair with Visit from Santa

This Saturday, Dec. 3 is the MJN Center Holiday Craft Fair from 10 am-4 pm with some of the best handmade products made right here in the Hudson Valley. Come shop for local, artisan gifts for the holiday season. An afternoon of shopping, holiday music, a hot chocolate bar, and more including a visit from Santa!

Mid-Hudson Reptile Expo

This Sunday, Dec. 4 is the return of the Mid-Hudson Reptile Expo from 9 am-4 pm. There will be over 150 vendor tables with reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates on display for sale as pets along with cages, tanks, plants, food and supplies. Admission at the door is $10 for adults, $5 for children 7-12. Children under 6 are free.

Northeast Reptile Expos: Long Island, New England, and New York (Mid-Hudson and White Plains) are the largest reptile expos in the northeast. There are hundreds of reptile shows all across the United States, and the Mid-Hudson Reptile Expo has been taking place for many years at the former Mid Hudson Civic Center building.

According to More Reptiles, the reptile shows are a great place to buy your next pet or to just browse hundreds of interesting reptile species. It's a meeting place for like-minded reptile fans, hobbyists and vendors, who come out to share their love for reptiles.

For more info about these two back-to-back events happening this weekend at MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, NY, check out the venue website here.

