Just before 11 AM today (Wednesday, January 25, 2023) the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office issued a Community Alert for an area in eastern Poughkeepsie.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is requesting that the community avoid the area around Pleasent View Road which is located just off Dutchess Turnpike also known as Route 44.

According to the alert issued, the Dutchess County Sheriff is using Unmanned Aircraft Systems in the area and has asked that residents stay indoors. It was not clear if today's winter weather is also causing any issues.

The exact situation that is unfolding in the area has not been disclosed at this time. We will update this article when more information becomes available. If you know someone who lives in the area of Pleasent View Road please make sure to share this information with them so that they are aware of the alert.

It is not clear at this time how long the Sheriff and the Unmanned Aircraft Systems will be in the area so expect that this incident and the investigation that will follow may cause delays until later today.

There are comments being made that this incident may involve a standoff of some sort but those comments cannot be confirmed at this time. It is important during this type of incident that people don't speculate on what might be happening. It is also important that no one enter the area until the authorities have lifted the alert.



We will update this article with more information when it becomes available.

