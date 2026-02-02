Fire officials are warning residents about the dangers of unsafe pipe-thawing methods after a structure fire broke out Sunday afternoon in Kingston.

With temperatures continuing to dip across the Hudson Valley, fire officials urge residents to take pipe freezing seriously and to avoid risky DIY fixes that could put lives and homes in danger.

On Sunday at 2:41 p.m., the Kingston Fire Department responded to a reported house fire in the 100 block of Washington Avenue. According to a post from the Fire Department, smoke was visible coming from the side of the residence when crews arrived just minutes after the call.

Firefighters were reportedly able to quickly extinguish the flames and conduct "a thorough check to make sure the fire had not spread." The incident was ultimately contained, and no injuries were reported.

An investigation reportedly determined the blaze was caused by improper thawing of frozen water pipes.

The Kingston Fire Department is reminding residents that attempting to thaw frozen pipes using unsafe heating methods can easily spark a fire and homeowners should contact "insured contractors with proper heating equipment" if the pipes are frozen.

For those attempting to thaw pipes on their own, fire officials say:

hair dryers are a safer option , as they provide controlled heat.

, as they provide controlled heat. Electric space heaters may also be used , but only when positioned well away from combustible materials and never left unattended.

, but only when positioned well away from combustible materials and never left unattended. Open flames or high-heat devices should never be used.

Crews remained on scene to secure the home and drain the boiler and water pipes.