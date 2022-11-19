I Can’t Unsee What Happened on Route 9G in Hyde Park, New York

This story is one of those "blink and you'll miss it" stories. Honestly, I wish I blinked because I did not need to see that.

Driving North on Route 9G in Hyde Park

Just recently, I was driving north on Route 9G in Hyde Park. It was about mid-afternoon on a nice sunny day, in the 60's or 70's I believe.

Behind me is this little black car. As I'm passing the entrance to Val-Kill, I see the car swerve a little bit. It did not seem like this guy had great control of the car. I'm thinking to myself, "Is this guy drunk or something? Is he on his phone?"

We get to the red light there at the intersection of Violet Avenue and Haviland Road. I looked in my rearview mirror to see what was going on with this guy.

The guy had to have been in his 50's or 60's. He had short, but slightly ruffled salt-and-pepper colored hair. I noticed that this guy was shirtless. I know it was still relatively warm for the season, but shirtless? Really? He was of average build, I guess, maybe a little overweight.

The thing that really struck me was how he was behaving. His eyes looked kind of glazed over. His mouth was wide open. His head was leaning back, he looked sort of limp, and he honestly did not look well at all. Now I'm thinking, "Is this man having a heart attack or a stroke?"

I Did NOT Need to See That

I wasn't sure what to do. I felt like I needed to help this man. That is until I see a gorgeous woman pop up from behind the dash. She had to have easily been at least 20 years younger than the man, if not more. Her head arose from behind the steering wheel, and she adjusted herself in the passenger seat where she wiped her mouth and grinned mischievously. The man, looking absolutely beat, had the biggest smile on his face.

"AAAAAHHHH!!! NOPE! Did NOT need to see that! I did not need to see that!"

The light turned green, and I immediately sped off, trying to leave them as far behind me as possible. Like, honestly, good for them, but I did not need to have any part in witnessing that.

