Route 9 Gas Station To Hand Out $500 in Fuel for ‘Tanks-Giving’

A Hudson Valley business will be handing out $500 in free gas to one lucky customer.

The Boris & Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH will be holding its annual Tanks-Giving food drive. The annual event encourages listeners to make donations to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley by giving everyone who comes to the food drive a chance to win free gas.

This year's drive will actually take place over two Fridays as the show broadcasts live and collects non-perishable food items. The Boris & Robyn Show will be at the Foam and Wash Shell Station on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie across from the Galleria on Friday, November 11 and Friday, November 18 from 6:00am to 10:00am. Anyone who stops by on either day will be able to enter to win $500 in gas. Additionally, those who bring donations to both events will be able to sign up once at each event.

Canva Canva loading...

Since the first Tanks-Giving event falls on Veteran's Day, Foam and Wash will also be offering all vets and active duty military members a free Simonized hot wax car wash during the November 11 broadcast.

Those wishing to make a donation to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley are encouraged to bring non-perishable items like cereal, peanut butter, pasta, sauce, macaroni and cheese, canned vegetables and meats, and beans. Toiletries like paper towels, toothpaste, and personal care items are also in demand at the food bank.

Items that cannot be accepted include fresh or frozen turkeys, refrigerated items, expired items and items in glass containers. Scroll down for some great suggestions of items you can bring to this year's Tanks-Giving food drive.