Cops Race to Report of Hudson Valley School Shooting; 2 Arrested

Hudson Valley police raced to an Orange County public school after receiving a report of an active shooter and wound up arresting two students.

It's every parent's nightmare and that terrifying thought in the back of every student's head. As headlines continue to tell the stories of shootings at schools across the country, many wonder whether their community could be next.

Local police departments and school districts continue to train their officers and staff on how to respond to the unthinkable. School administrators and law enforcement partner on the planning and execution of drills to make sure that everyone is on the same page and can react in the event of a real tragedy.

Middletown New York Canva loading...

Active Shooter Reported in the Town of Wallkill

According to the Town of Wallkill Police Department, a 911 call was received on Friday that indicated an active shooter situation was underway at a local middle school. Emergency dispatchers say the call reported a school shooting in place at Monhagen Middle School.

A call such as this immediately puts certain protocols in place and generally elicits a huge police and first responder presence.

After responding to the school it was ultimately determined that there was no threats to students at all. It appeared that the report was a hoax. An investigation was launched into the call which led to the arrest of two fourteen-year-old students. Police revealed that the two students live in the City of Middletown.

Monhagen Middle School Middletown New York Google Maps loading...

The two teens were arrested and charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Third Degree. The students were released to their parents and given appearance tickets to face charges at Orange County Family Court next week.

