The “Round House” for Sale in New Paltz is Straight Out of Harry Potter
You don't have to look far to find something unique in New Paltz, NY. From the people, to the art, to the food, New Paltz is one of my favorite free-spirited towns in the Hudson Valley. That's why it's no surprise that the "Round House", a new $1.9 million real estate listing that looks like it's pulled right out of Harry Potter, is for sale right outside the town's limits, in Gardiner, NY.
Before we check out the interior of this amazing one-of-a-kind home, I want to point out that I'm not just making generalizations. Yes, this magical property would fit into any fantasy movie, but the round house is giving me exact vibes of Luna Lovegood's home from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I. Check out the side-by-side of the fictional wizard's kitchen next to the real-life round house:
According to the listing, this home was custom built by the current owner after he woke up from a dream about "build[ing] a round house, paying tribute to the natural beauty of the land through cedar, stone and visual appeal". It also could have came out of the imagination of the Harry Potter set designer. Even the second floor bears similarities to the Lovegood's home when it's attacked by (SPOILER ALERT!) Death Eaters:
It's fun to make comparisons to one of the most successful movie franchises of all time, but the round house is special in its own right. From the heated kitchen floors and custom ice maker to the gorgeous views of the 10-acre property, there's enough details to make anyone feel like a movie star. Check out the Harry Potter scene and more photos below, and keep scrolling for another fantasy home: a Kingston, NY castle with a real-life secret tunnel.