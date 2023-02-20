Rosendale Man Accused of Domestic Violence Leads Cops on Chase

Local authorities in Ulster County recently were tasked with handling an event that seems like it was something straight out of a bad movie. A domestic violence call that lead to police engaging in a chase across an entire county.

Police lights TheaDesign loading...

Police Respond to Domestic Violence Call

Recently the local authorities of Ulster County received multiple phone calls alerting them to a possible domestic violence call in the town of Rosendale. Authorities reported to the scene of the crime at Springtown Road where upon arriving, a vehicle was spotted matching the description of the vehicle reported to police. When the vehicle failed to respond to police commands, it started a chase throughout Ulster County.

Police car on road with flash lights and siren GummyBone loading...

Chase of the Suspect Begins

Members of the New York State Police, City of Kingston Police and Town of Ulster Police all participated in chasing after the suspect. The suspect initially was able to escape law enforcement after abandoning the vehicle in the town of Ulster. The suspect was successful in escaping due to their incredibly reckless driving which forced officers to back off, fearing the potential for other civilians to be hurt in the chase.

ThinkStock ThinkStock loading...

Suspect Escapes but Victim is Saved

Though law enforcement initially failed to capture the suspect, they were successful in getting the victim of the assault medical assistance. The victim was transported to a local medical facility via Mobile Life and received treatment for injuries sustained. In addition, though the suspect was able to escape police once, it would not take long before the suspect was once again tracked down.

Check this Out: Poughkeepsie Arrest Alleged Local Drug Dealer

Arrested man in handcuffs with hands behind back BrianAJackson loading...

Check this Out: Massive Drug Bust in Rockland County

Now We Got You

On Thursday Feb,16 the Ulster County Sheriff's Office was successful in tracking down and arresting their suspect. The suspect was identified as 23-year old Matthew A. Dequarto of Rosendale. Dequarto was officially charged with...

Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer, Reckless Driving and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation

Courtroom gavel Courtroom gavel loading...

Following his arraignment, Dequarto was released from custody under his own recognizance. He has also been ordered to reappear, to the courts at a later time and date which has yet to be scheduled. All of the charges against Dequarto vary in regards to potential punishment for his actions if found guilty, ranging from fines to long term imprisonment.

Teenagers Send Police on High Speed Chase These teens were living inside of a real-life GTA...we're glad nobody was injured!

Cops Dismantle 'Local Criminal Enterprise' at Hudson Valley Deli Six were arrested for allegedly selling drugs and more at a Hudson Valley deli.