Rolling Stones ‘Sticky Fingers’ Album Turns 50

This week on the WPDH Album of the week, we'll feature the ninth studio album from the Rolling Stones, Sticky Fingers.

Sticky Fingers was released April 23, 1971, the Stone's first album of the decade and it's considered one of their best albums. The Album turns 50 years old in 2021 and was released on their own new label, Rolling Stones Records. The album was recorded throughout different sessions from March of 1969 and October of 1970. The sessions were recorded in Alabama, London, and Newbury. Sticky Fingers is considered one of Rolling Stones' best albums and was the first to reach number one on both the UK and the US albums charts, and has since gone triple-platinum.

The album went triple platinum in the United States and produced the songs Brown Sugar, Can't You Hear Me Knocking, and Wild Horses. The album remained at number one on the UK charts for four weeks, only to return to that number one spot the next month. Sticky Fingers was re-released in 1994, and again in 2015 to coincide with a new concept tour, the Zip Code Tour. The album was listed on Rolling Stone Magazine's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, ranking at number 63.

The original cover art for the album was done by Andy Warhol.

The tracklisting for Sticky Fingers:

Side One:

Brown Sugar Sway Wild Horses Can't You Hear Me Knocking? You Gotta Move

Side Two:

Bitch I Got the Blues Sister Morphine Dead Flowers Moonlight Mile

