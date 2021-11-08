Rolling Remembrance Rolls Through Pepsi Hudson Valley in Newburgh

One company in the Hudson Valley is kicking off Veteran's Day week with a great cause.

PepsiCo, in Newburgh, will take part in the 6th annual Rolling Remembrance American Flag relay on Monday, November 8th. Rolling Remembrance, according to a press release from PepsiCo, honors military heroes who lost their lives serving in the United States military. They explain:

36 PepsiCo drivers – who happen to be military veterans themselves – will participate in a cross-country relay, transporting an American flag first flown on a UH-60M Blackhawk Helicopter in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom between 51 nationwide stops along normal business routes.

The veteran drivers this year are:

Bulmaro Mendoza , a U.S. Army veteran

, a U.S. Army veteran Luis (Lou) Martinez , a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Okinawa, Japan

, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Pablo Barajas , a U.S. Army veteran who served two tours in Iraq

, a U.S. Army veteran who served two tours in Javier Castorena , a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Japan and South Korea

Starting at 2 pm on Monday at 1 Pepsi Way in Newburgh, PepsiCo Hudson Valley will host their Rolling Remembrance event where they will be presenting a check for $10,000 to Children of Fallen Patriots.

The Children of Fallen Patriots organization provides "scholarships and educational counseling to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty." Since its creation back in 2002, Fallen Patriots has "provided over $49 million in total assistance."

The Rolling Remembrance relay kicked off in Seattle back on October 3rd and will wrap up on Veterans Day at Pepsi headquarters in Purchase, NY. The flag, which was originally flown on a UH-60M Blackhawk Helicopter in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom, makes its way to the Hudson Valley today, Monday November 8th, 2021.

The schedule of events for PepsiCo of the Hudson Valley's Rolling Remembrance relay is as follows:

1pm - 2pm: Arrivals/Light Refreshments

2pm - 2:45pm: Ceremony/speakers

2:45pm: Conclusion

To learn more about Children of Fallen Patriots and to donate, visit FallenPatriots.Org.

