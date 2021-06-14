We have spent the last few weeks telling you about all the cool things that will be returning to our summer calendars for 2021. It is safe to say that most of us missed out on just about everything last summer. In 2020 thanks to COVID a majority of what we get to do during the warmer months of July and August was canceled.

This year that doesn't seem to be the case. Things may look different but at least they are actually happening. Live concerts are back at our favorite venue. Sporting events in the Hudson Valley seem to have gotten back to a regular schedule. And all of our county fairs have plans to be open and are ready to provide us with summer fun and entertainment.

The same holds true for another Hudson Valley tradition that last year saw it schedule derailed. This summer you can make up for lost time at so many of your favorite events including the Painted Pony Rodeo. The passes are on sale, the southern BBQ is being prepared and on Friday night July 2nd they open for the season.

The Painted Pony is a summer family tradition for so many of us that vacation and spend time near Lake George, but what if we are staying super local this summer? Turns out you are in luck because they will be kicking up the dust in Middletown as well on 4th of July weekend.

The Orange County Stampede Rodeo is back again for 2021 and will be held on Sunday, July 4th at the Orange County Fair Grounds. Tickets for the Stampede are also on sale. You could make a weekend out of just going to the rodeos. Bull riding, Bronc riding, Calf roping plus lots of other family entertainment is planned for both rodeos that weekend.

And when you are done with the Rodeos you can always go to Ren Faire

Tour New York Renaissance Faire The New York Renaissance Faire is one of the Hudson Valley's most favorite Summer traditions. The excitement can not be captured in pictures but these photos will at least give you some idea of what to expect. Lords, Ladies and merriment of all kinds awaits for the person who attends this festival of fun and frolic as you can see in these photos taken by Hudson Valley photographer Chuck Merrihew.