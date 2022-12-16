BOLO Leads To Lower Hudson Valley Arrest of Wanted NJ Man

New York State Troopers were involved in a pursuit earlier this week that resulted in the arrest of a wanted New Jersey man in connection with an armed robbery.

Wanted New Jersey Man Arrested in Hudson Valley, New York

A press release from the New York State Troopers 'Troop T Thruway' detailed an incident that happened on Monday December 12th just before 10pm. New York State Police were notified of a BOLO, a be on the lookout, for a vehicle that was alleged involved in the robbery of a Clarkstown, NY (Rockland County) mini mart.

The BOLO advised officers that the vehicle was a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox.

New York State Troopers spotted the vehicle traveling southbound on the Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge, and when attempting to stop the car, the driver failed to comply and a police pursuit followed.

Police reports indicate that the Chevy Equinox exited the New York State Thruway then getting onto the Sprain Brook Parkway where Troopers were then able to conduct what they referred to as a 'moving roadblock.'

Police efforts were successful in stopping the vehicle.

Shahzad A. Khan Charged And Taken Into Custody By New York State Police

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Shahzad A. Khan, a 41-year-old from Carteret New Jersey, who was found to be driving with a suspended license a vehicle that had plates that were reported stolen, was then taken into custody and transported to Tarrytown State Police.

Khan was charged with the Class E Felony charge of two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree, as well as misdemeanor charges of Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree, Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree, Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd degree, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Endangerment of Property, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 3rd degree, and Reckless Driving.

Khan is due back in City of Yonkers Court on January 6th, while the Clarkstown Police Department further investigate the alleged armed robbery of the mini mart that took place in their jurisdiction.