How Roadside Markers Tell the Fascinating Tale of the Hudson Valley

Have you ever noticed those historical markers throughout New York State? Ever since I went on a trip throughout the Hudson Valley with my sister, I get so excited every time that I see one. These markers are blue and yellow plaques that are typically on historic sites and grounds.

Many of the historical markers were constructed during the early to mid-1900s. In 1960, the State Education Department officially reestablished them.

Some of these plaques have small pull-offs while others you’ll have to find a place to stop. It was entertaining for us to drive around in search of these historical markers and trying to grab the most perfect picture by driving by them slowly.

My sister and I visited a total of 26 markers in the Hudson Valley. I never was a huge history fan, but I found it exciting to learn about the historical sites and the impact that historical events had on the region that we live. I never knew about the Mastodon dig in the 1800s. Located in Montgomery, Mastodon bones were actually dug up right in the village. How wild is it that elephants once roamed in the Hudson Valley?

I am glad that we have traveled around to gain knowledge about our hometown, surrounding areas and ancestor’s home.

If you are interested in seeing a list of the historical markers here in New York, you can view it here. The Association of Public Historians of New York State created this: A Scene-By-Scene Breakdown

The next time that you’re driving around, be sure to be on the lookout for the markers. Check out the Hudson Valley region marker count below.

Albany: 160, Ulster: 152,Columbia: 145, Orange: 132, Dutchess: 103, Westchester: 56, Green: 43, Sullivan: 41, Rockland: 37, Rensselaer 36, Putnam: 33.

Have you ever noticed these markers before? If you have, which one is your favorite? Share with us below and happy searching!