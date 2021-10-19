“Road Trip” History is Everywhere in Historic Lewiston, NY

Lewiston, NY is tucked away in the far northwestern corner of New York State. It is just ten minutes north of the hustle and bustle of Niagara Falls and just ten minutes south of Lake Ontario. Lewiston is one of the most historic small villages in Upstate New York.

There is so much to see here, and all of it comes with the beautiful and dramatic backdrop of the Niagara Gorge, which skirts along the edge of the village making it a natural border between the United States and Canada. From this promontory, the Niagara Escarpment, you can see Canada, the Niagara River, the hulking Robert Moses Power Station, the bridges, the skyline of Niagara Falls, Canada and you can see the mist boiling up and out of Niagara Falls itself. Lewiston has many great places to eat, drink and enjoy. As you can see on this list, this writer loves a good winery, a messy ice cream cone and a very unique restaurant.

Unique? I guess so! Stop at the Silo Restaurant and try their famous Haystack Sandwich. It is a delicious mouthful, and was featured on the Food Network.

So, the next time you are on vacation in Niagara Falls, remember that this historic and beautiful gem of a village is just waiting for you only 7 miles up the road. Do yourself a favor... go and check it out! It is amazing...