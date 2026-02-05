Supermarkets across the Hudson Valley are struggling to get ripe bananas on the shelves and they're blaming the wacky winter weather.

If you walked into your local supermarket this week and thought something looked a little off in the produce aisle, you’re not imagining it. Stop & Shop in Poughkeepsie has even posted a sign explaining why the banana display is filled with green, rock-hard fruit.

Why Bananas Suddenly Stopped Ripening

Stores like Stop & Shop say the cold weather is the culprit. Bananas are extremely sensitive to temperature. Once they are exposed to freezing conditions for even a short period of time, the ripening process can slow down or stop entirely.

If bananas dip below fifty-three degrees during transport, the cold can damage the enzymes that allow the fruit to soften and turn yellow. When the Hudson Valley dropped well below zero last weekend, trucks and storage facilities struggled to keep temperatures stable. That means the bananas arrived frozen on the inside and unable to ripen the way they normally would.

As temperatures continue to bottom out in the single digits, banana stocks continue to have trouble ripening up. It's the same reason you're also finding rock-hard avocados and other immature fruits in the produce section.

Bananas Have More Issues Than the Winter Cold

While the storm created an immediate shortage, experts warn that bananas have been dealing with long-term troubles that go far beyond the recent cold spell.

Banana crops around the world have been threatened by rising temperatures and extreme weather tied to climate change. Hotter growing seasons combined with heavier rainfall have made it harder for farmers to protect their crops. Add in years of drought conditions in parts of Central and South America and the banana supply chain has already been stretched thin.

There is also a deadly fungal disease known as Fusarium Wilt Tropical Race 4. Farmers have been battling this for more than a decade and it continues to spread. Once the fungus infects the soil, it can wipe out entire plantations and make the land unusable for decades. Some researchers warn that without new resistant varieties, we could eventually see the modern banana, known as the Cavendish, go the way of other extinct varities, such as the Gros Michel, which was popular in the 1950s.

When Will Ripe Bananas Return?

Local supermarkets say they are working to restock as quickly as possible. Once shipping routes thaw out and new shipments arrive from warmer climates, the banana aisle should finally start to look normal again.

We were able to find a few ripe bananas at stores this week, but most of the stock is still a bit too young to enjoy.

Until the frigid cold snap ends, Hudson Valley shoppers may have to get creative. Green bananas will eventually ripen at home if they weren’t completely damaged by the cold. Putting them in a paper bag with an apple can sometimes help speed up the process.

