Ridiculous TikTok Challenge Leads to Arrest of New York Teens

TikTok has become one of the biggest social media platforms across the world. Some estimate there are hundreds of thousands of users in the New York alone, mainly under the age 40.

However, there are some politicians who want to shut it down over concerns of security risks. But then you hear about some of these silly challenges that have actually gotten some people seriously hurt. One such challenge may not have physically injured anyone just yet, though some neighbors may have been left without a fence for their yards.

See Also: Pennsylvania Man Sets Own Home On Fire, Blasts Music in Driveway As He Admires His Work

New York Teens Nabbed After Imitating Online Stunt

PIX 11 is reporting that six New York teenagers, who range in age from 12 to 18 years old, were arrested and charged with criminal mischief after intimating something they saw off TikTok. Police say it is called the The Kool-Aid Man challenge, and it's basically where you throw your entire body through a structure such as a wall or a fence just like the old commercials.

Dmitriy Eremenkov Dmitriy Eremenkov loading...

Some residents in Suffolk County are not saying Ohhh Yeah!!, as NBC says that homeowners reported hearing loud noises early Monday morning. NBC says that one homeowner, who is a retired corrections officer, said it sounded like a gun go off.

Get our free mobile app

Suffolk County police says there is video of the teens bursting through the fence, and that four homes were hit in the same neighborhood in Centereach. Officials say they made an arrest later that same morning.

You more than likely remember the old Kool-Aid commercials from years back of the giant jar of fruit punch blasting through structures while screaming Oh Yeah! The bit became a running gag years later on shows like Family Guy.

NY Man Starts One of the Worst Fires in Local History by Imitating Something He Saw on TV

Remember when this New York state man burnt down half a downtown area back in December 2017? This is why they tell you not to try these stunts at home.

NYupstate says that a Capitol Region man sparked the massive fire that ended up destroying or damaging 21 buildings. The Times Union says that the 51-year-old man from Cohoes, and amateur metalsmith, was inspired by something he saw off of The History Channel's reality show Forged in Fire.