The Hudson Valley food scene continues to evolve. Recently, we've seen several new restaurants open up, while some long-time eateries have announced their closure. Just a few weeks ago, we told you about the exciting new Italian restaurant, Noninna's in Wappingers Falls. Now, a long-time Irish restaurant will be closing its doors in Rhinebeck.

According to statistics from Harvard University, restaurants have an average lifespan of four to five years. In fact, 60% of all new restaurants fail within the first year, and 80% don't make it past five. With the odds stacked against you like this, it's a wonder why anyone would decide to open up a restaurant.

Rhinebeck, NY Restaurant to Close After 7 Years

The owners of Bia in Rhinebeck announced on social media that it would be closing permanently after the first week of February. Owner Kyle Kelley and chef Rich Reeve created a menu that reflects modern Irish cuisine. While there is a fish and chips entree, you won't find stereotypical dishes like Guinness stew or bangers and mash.

Diners have raved about Bia online, earning the restaurant a 4.5-star rating on Yelp. One customer called the menu "exquisite," raving about the flavor and perfect presentation.

Kelley says that reservations are still available and is encouraging those with gift cards to cash them in now while they can. Normal operating hours are in effect for the rest of the month, but after the first weekend in February, the restaurant will close down.

As for the future of the restaurant, Kelley hints that a new restaurant may soon be moving into the soon-to-be-vacant location, saying, "Some talented folks are onboard to take over the space."