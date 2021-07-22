Who in the Hudson Valley is ready to celebrate Christmas in July? With the heat and humidity lately i'm pretty excited at the thought of a cool, literally and figuratively, event in the area.

The Dutchess County Fairgrounds, on July 20th, announced that they would be welcoming The Wonderland of Lights, a family-friendly holiday drive-through experience to their Rhinebeck location this holiday season.

Running from November 25th through December 26th, the Hudson Valley will be treated to a drive-through experience at the fairgrounds that is said to offer 'a plethora of festive pageantry' and 'more than a mile of spectacular lights and holiday wonder.'

The Wonderland of Lights is not a new concept, it's actually been around for quite some time, with locations across the states, though this is the first time that the Dutchess County Fairgrounds will host the event.

To celebrate the announcement of the Wonderland of Lights coming to Rhinebeck, they are offering a Christmas in July discounted ticket offer from July 25 through July 31.

All passenger vehicles with seating up to eight people are permitted at the drive-through event this holiday season, and they also welcome mini-buses, limousines and motorcoaches as well. Pricing is based on the vehicle size and can be found here.

In the announcement earlier this week about the event coming to the Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Andrew K. Imperati, CEO/Fair Manager at the fairgrounds shared the following:

We are thrilled to be hosting The Wonderland of Lights this coming Holiday Season. It will be another family friendly attraction added to our event schedule here at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds.

The Hudson Valley is no stranger to beautiful light displays though, as LaGrange is home to the world record ERDAJT light display.

