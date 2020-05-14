Rhinebeck Crafts Festival Canceled

Here we go again. I have written so many articles about things being canceled, or is it cancelled? Apparently in this country both are correct. So I go back and forth between the two. Anyway, here we go again with another article about something we were looking forward to being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

I'm sorry to have to tell you that the Rhinebeck Crafts Festival 2020 that had been scheduled for June 27 and 28 at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds is now officially canceled. The good news is that they've already scheduled the next show which will be June 26 and 27, 2021. We may have to wait a while, but I'm sure it will be worth the wait.

As of now, the Dutchess County Fair is a go for August 25 - August 30. And we'll all be itching to have some fun by then. To keep up with the Dutchess County Fair and other events at the fairgrounds, visit the facebook page.

