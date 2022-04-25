Restaurant Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out at LEGOLAND New York

Families were evacuated from a LEGOLAND restaurant this weekend after a fire broke out at the Goshen theme park.

There were several reports posted to social media this weekend about a fire that had started at a restaurant located within the LEGO CITY section of the massive Orange County theme park. The Goshen fire department responded to LEGOLAND after the fire that caused the restaurant and a baby care center to be evacuated.

The incident follows an evacuation earlier this month of the park's Factory Tour ride. In that case, park guests were individually escorted off of the ride after it broke down, stranding riders in their vehicles.

A representative from LEGOLAND New York told us that the fire wasn't actually inside the building, but was somehow ignited in the mulch just outside from where families were enjoying their meals.

Firefighters were called to the Park for a small mulch fire outside one of our restaurants, which caused a smoke condition in the building. Our team briefly evacuated the restaurant and adjacent baby care station. The fire was quickly extinguished and the restaurant soon reopened. We thank Goshen volunteer firefighters who swiftly responded to the scene.

The fire reportedly broke out near Brickolini's Pizza and Pasta, a buffet-style restaurant offering all-you-can-eat pizzas, pasta, and salads. It's one of the park's busiest restaurants and is located in an area furthest from the park's entrance in LEGO CITY.

Ride and building evacuations are quite normal at most theme parks where there is a huge emphasis on the safety of visitors. In both instances, LEGOLAND was applauded for its overabundance of caution and attention to the health and wellbeing of park guests. There were no reported injuries resulting from either incident.