What’s Next For Abandoned Route 9 Restaurant and Car Wash?

The former site of Umberto's Restaurant in Poughkeepsie has been sitting vacant for five years. Now, a new development may finally bring in a new business.

In 2019 the Annunziata family announced they were closing Umberto's Restaurant after 45 years of business. The Italian eatery was well-known for its affordable, homemade pasta dishes and friendly service.

Umberto's was adjacent to a car wash and another small business which totaled 10,494 square feet. Now, with Red Lobster closed down next door, there is a massive dead zone sitting empty on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie.

Stewart's Shop Announces New Poughkeepsie Location

After the eatery closed, there was an announcement from Stewart's Shops that they would be taking over the complex, transforming it into a convenience store and gas station. There were some protests over the plan, mostly led by another convenience store located across the street, but most people were excited at the prospect of a Stewart's Shop location finally opening in the area.

Unfortunately, that plan was withdrawn in 2022. At the time, Stewart's simply said that the application was pulled and the company did not have any plans to move forward with the project.

Splash Car Wash Announces Plan to Transform Poughkeepsie Building

In February of 2023, Splash Car Wash submitted paperwork to the Town of Poughkeepsie for permission to convert the building into a massive 5,400-square-foot car wash. The company promised to build a high-speed automated wash that could clean up to three cars every minute.

Recently, the plan came to a halt and the proposal was adjourned by the Town of Poughkeepsie planning board. After no new developments had been announced for months, the property now appears to be for sale once again.

What's Next for Former Umberto's Restaurant in Poughkeepsie?

The empty building is now listed with Keller Williams for $2.5 million. Described as a "prime redevelopment opportunity", the building is once again being marketed to potential businesses interested in the high-traffic area.

Located at a corner with its own traffic light, the spot would be perfect for any one of these highly desired businesses to move into the Hudson Valley.

