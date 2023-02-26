Does This Rescue Pup Look like Rhinebeck’s Paul Rudd?

A Tennessee animal rescue claims to be the home of a Paul Rudd doppelganger.

Last week Town of Collierville, TN went viral after they shared a photo of a 2-year-old rescue dog who looked strikingly similar to Rhinebeck's own, Paul Rudd. A side-by-side photo of the 65-pound, Aussie mix (originally named Waffle House) was shared on the town's website and a request for Paul Rudd to adopt the dog went viral.

The Town of Collierville went as far as to nickname the pup, Pawl Ruff. I mean come on! That's so cute.

Paul Rudd's Doppelganger is a...dog?

We have to admit, the dog does kind of look like Paul Rudd. Look at this collage of the dog and celebrity that the Town of Collierville put together:

It's something about the eyes and that smirk in the bottom right corner. Wow. They're twins!

While the Tennessee Animal rescue went viral after asking for Paul Rudd's help, there was someone a little closer who knew that Waffle House aka Pawl Ruff was the dog for her.

Did Paul Rudd Adopt Pawl Ruff?

Jennifer Roy, a Collierville resident, saw the story go viral and put her application in right away according to a press release from The Town of Collierville. Roy said:

The story blew up and I was worried someone would come get my dog!” she said. She submitted her application, scheduled a shelter visit over the weekend, and ended up officially adopting him on Sunday, February 19th.

With that being said, Pawl Ruff got a new name and a new family. Everyone meet Rowdy Roy!

Town of Collierville Town of Collierville loading...

Attention Paul Rudd: Pawl Ruff Would Like a Word

So has Paul Rudd heard about Pawl Ruff? Jennifer Casey, the Town’s Public Information Officer said in a statement that they've reached out to Rudd's publicists and "asked if they would bring the story to his attention."

As far as we know, Paul Rudd has not responded to Pawl Ruff. We figured since Mr. Rudd has ties to the Hudson Valley someone could pass the word along to him.

