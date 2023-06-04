Report Lists Best Jobs in America in 2023

There are several reasons why one would love their job and consider it to be one of the best.

You may be extremely grateful for your job but are you happy or even satisfied? It's okay if you're not.

There are a lot of jobs out there. Do you have one of the year's best jobs or careers?

Passion and interest is a huge factor. People have repeated the saying about how if you love your job then it won't feel like work for decades. Passion can prevent burnout in your career. Meaningful work can also keep an employee happy. If you're doing a needed service or selling a desirable product it can create a sense of importance. Work life balance is a growing priority. Pay and growth is also important in any career field.

U.S. News just released a list of he best job in technology was software developer. The best job in the health field was a nurse practitioner. In business the best job was in health and services.

You see the full list of the top 100 jobs in 2023 here.

Some of these jobs line up with a list of most satisfying. Electrician was at the top of the list of satisfying jobs. Software developer and nurse practitioner were also on the list of satisfying careers so there is some consistent overlap.

Are you among the people who have some of the best jobs in America? What is your job and what do you love about it?