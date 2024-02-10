At times it can be hard to admit when you're struggling, but here I am today to tell you just that, i'm struggling with online learning.

Canva Canva loading...

I'm not trying to sound cocky here, but I consider myself a fairly educated person. I have a bachelor of arts in radio and television and a master of professional studies in social justice education. I was not at the top of the class going from high school into undergraduate, but it just seemed to click once I got into college, and especially in my major and I did really really well in both of my first two degrees.

Fast forward to 2023, I came across an advertisement for a brand new MA in Strategic Communication program being offered locally, and after researching a bit further, realized it would apply directly to both of my current jobs (commercial radio and college media advisement).

I apply, I get in, classes began in January.

What's Your Online Learning Style?

I've never taken a fully asynchronous class before, and now that I think about it, i've never actually enrolled in an online class of any fashion for actual school. Sure i've participated in virtual workshops and training sessions, but never an academic class that was going to be graded.

Going into week one I was nervous, but excited, and wasn't sure how to best approach the coursework: read the assigned textbook chapters and articles, then watch the virtual lecture posted by the professor, and close the week by completing my homework assignments?

Canva Canva loading...

Or, do I review the homework assignments first to make sure i'm being attentive to main points and ideas, then watch the lecture and do the reading last while completing the homework?

I'm currently in week three of the course and have found doing the assigned reading, watching the lecture, then completing the homework to be the most successful approach - for now.

I guess i'm just wondering how do college students do this without regularly going into a classroom, talking with other people in the course, seeing the professor in person?

How Did K-12 Students Learn Like This?

I joked during COVID, as my daughter entered Kindergarten in fall 2020 and did a lot of learning from my living room. Family photos on the wall were replaced with giant banners of the alphabet, shapes, weather and clock posters, and gym class consisted of her knocking down plants and candles with a soccer ball running through my house; but she managed, and she learned enough to now be in third grade, but how?

Canva Canva loading...

How did these kids so easily make online learning work? How did a google classroom setting become so normal? Are there people out there that thrive in this type of learning environment over a traditional classroom?

In the end, I guess i'm just looking for a little guidance from anyone who has made asynchronous graduate classes work well, and at the same time, want to show a little love for these kids, and college students of all ages, who make this 'new normal' remote style of learning work well - kudos!

20 Photos That Perfectly Describe The Wild Ride That Was This Past School Year Gallery Credit: Val Turco