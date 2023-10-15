Which New York College Is The Most Difficult To Get Accepted To In 2024?

For many New York high school seniors, the time has come to send in those college applications. If your senior is looking to stay in New York State for 2024, what schools offer the best chance of an acceptance letter?

Have you ever heard of the website Niche? It's a very useful website for all sorts of things that ranks neighborhoods, companies and even schools based on a ton of different factors. When it comes to colleges they've ranked everything from the schools with best professors and dorms to the schools with the best food.

You can dive right into their acceptance rate data to see which of New York State's colleges were the hardest to get into. It appears that the Niche rounded their acceptance rates to the nearest whole number, so keep that in mind as you scroll through the list. Not only were we able to find out which colleges were the most challenging to get into, we found out a few other things they were known for.

The hardest college in New York State to get into is.....Columbia University out of New York City. Columbia University has an acceptance rate for 2024 of 4%. Even though it has all sorts of positives, it was ranked the hardest to get accepted in for New York State.

This is a place unlike any other. Where a renowned Core Curriculum is fueled by an incredibly diverse community. 6,000 undergraduate students from all 50 states and more than 100 countries find a home on our residential campus in Morningside Heights: your corner of New York City."

What about other colleges in New York State that are hard to get into? Here's the list:

Top 10 Most Difficult New York Colleges To Get Into For 2024 For many New York high school seniors, the time has come to send in those college applications. If your senior is looking to stay in state, what schools offer the best chance of an acceptance letter?

Here's the Top 10 Most Difficult New York College To Get Into for 2024 thanks to Niche Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Top 15 New York State Party Colleges Are New York State colleges known for their wild and crazy parties? Here's the top 15 party schools in our great state thanks to Niche.com Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler