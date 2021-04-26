Red Cross Looking for Blood Donors in Dutchess and Putnam County

Now that people are starting to get back to a somewhat normal routine, the need for blood is on the rise.

COVID-19 vaccines have started to stabilize things enough for people to get back to their doctors, and reschedule procedures that they had been putting off due to the pandemic. Plus, during the height of the coronavirus outbreak, the Red Cross wasn't taking any blood for fear of it being infected by the virus.

Now, people who have been vaccinated are free to donate blood provided that they are symptom free and you must provide them with your vaccine card and manufacturers name.

According to patch.com all blood types are needed, especially type O. The drive is being used to restock the areas blood supply for the spring and summer months.

You must be at least 17 years old to donate blood and hit the height and weight requirements.

To find the nearest Red Cross blood drive near you just check out redcrossblood.org

Donors are asked to visit the site and make an appointment, or you can always call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS.

When they take your blood, they will also be testing it for COVID-19 antibodies and those results will be made available to you within two weeks on the Red Cross donor portal.

Don't worry, the Red Cross practices all COVID-19 safety protocols like temperature checks, social distancing and masks for all donors and all Red Cross staff.