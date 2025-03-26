Weather Swing Could Reach 80 Degrees in Hudson Valley This Week

A rollercoaster of weather will grip the Hudson Valley this week, with a possibility of snow and temperatures reaching a record 80 degrees within days.

According to lore, the month of March is supposed to go in like a lion and out like a lamb. Hudson Valley residents will experience all of those weather conditions within just 24 hours, as forecasters say we'll see temperatures swing from the 20s to the 80s.

Snow and High Temps in the Same Week

The Hudson Valley has a chance of seeing wet snow on Wednesday afternoon into the evening when temperatures are expected to plunge into the upper 20s. Those freezing conditions will then begin to break, with an expected high of 50 degrees on Thursday.

What happens over the next two days, however, could give the Hudson Valley a bit of weather whiplash.

Hudson Valley, New York Could Experience Record 80 Degree High

After Wednesday night's freezing weather, the Hudson Valley region will begin to warm up with temperatures in the 50s on Thursday, 60s on Friday and culminating with a spike on Saturday that could push the mercury above 80.

The Weather Channel is calling for a high temperature of 79 degrees in Newburgh on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies. The record high for March 29 in Poughkeepsie, New York is 72 degrees. If the forecast holds, much of the Hudson Valley should easily break that record.

Unfortunately, the warm weather isn't expected to hold up for long.

Rain is forecast to begin on Saturday night and last through Monday morning, sending temperatures back into the 50s, which is normal for this time of year.

