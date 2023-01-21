Recall: Popular Washing Machine Company Recalls Product

There has been a wide variety of recalls within the last few months. Dangerous flea collars were being investigated in June of 2022. A popular air freshener company recalled its product in November of 2022. But, the newest recall concerns an item many of us use every single week.

How Has Your Washing Machine Been Working Lately? Have You Checked It?

These are questions that we don't normally ask ourselves when we do laundry. However, it's important for us to clean our dryers to prevent fires. When it comes to our washing machine, we let it do what it's meant to do, wash clothes and leave them alone.

The latest recall got consumers' attention when it was in regard to their washing machine.

U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission Made An Announcement

There has been a recall on top-load washing machines. There have been different recalls, depending on the product but when it comes to fire hazards, I hope that they get more people aware and involved in their own household machines.

This recall happened due to a fire hazard.

Samsung Recalled Their Top Load Washing Machines

This recall notice was December 22, 2022. Samsung decided to recall their top-load washing machines.

According to The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission,

"This recall involves several models of Samsung’s top-load washers with super speed wash. The washers were sold in white, black, champagne, and ivory colors and include model series WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A, and WA55A. The model and serial numbers are found on the washer’s label attached to the inside of the top lid. An additional label is located on the rear of the washer. The following model and serial number ranges are included in the recall:"

The following information was also provided.

"Name of Product:Samsung Top-Load Washing Machines

Hazard: The washing machines can short-circuit and overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Units: About 663,500, Recalled Samsung WA49B*** series washer"

Samsung's top load washer had super speed and sold in different colors such as black, white, champagne and ivory colors.

What Model Numbers Were Included In The Recall?

The model and serial numbers are "WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A, and WA55A. "

These numbers can be found on the washers label which is attached to the inside of the washing machine's top lid. If needed, another label is also located on the back of the washer.

The model number and serial range numbers of the recalled washers are found here.

What Should Consumers Do If They Have A Recalled Washing Machine?

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission,

"Consumers should immediately check whether their washer’s software has been updated to prevent the hazard; and, if not, consumers should immediately stop using the washer until the software is updated. Instructions on how to check whether a washer’s software has been updated can be found here https://www.samsung.com/us/support/tlw-sw-update "

Does The Recalled Washer Need To Have Wifi Capabilities To Be Fixed?

What if the washer has wifi vs. no wifi?

Washing machines with wifi that are connected to internet and still plugged into a power source have the option of downloading a free software repair. However, if haven't connected wifi to the washer then contact the company, Samsung for further instructions.

However, those without any wifi options, or capabilities or who do not want to connect to the Internet but also want to receive a free software repair can do something else. Be sure to stop using the washing machine and contact Samsung. They can provide consumers with a plug-in that can allow downloading to occur for free for the necessary software repair.

Have There Been Any Injuries Related To Samsung's Washing Machine Recall?

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission,

"Samsung has received 51 reports of smoking, melting, overheating or fire involving the washers; 10 of which resulted in property damage. Three consumers have reported injuries due to smoke inhalation."

Where Were The Recalled Samsung Washers Sold?

Consumers who purchased Samsung's recalled washing machine may have done so at stores such as Lowe's, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Costco and other appliance stores. It could have also been online at Samsung.com or at any nationwide stores.

The dates range from June 2021 through December 2022.

Do you have one of these washing machines? Have you ever had a product that was recalled? Share your story with us below.

