Recall on Prepared Chicken Purchased at Hudson Valley Stores

If you bought cooked chicken at the grocery store, you may have been unaware of one of the ingredients.

Grocery stores in the Hudson Valley now sell much more than they used to. Recent upgrades to some of the biggest supermarket chains in the region have added new services including an extensive list of prepared menu items. Instead of buying groceries and then going home to assemble a meal, customers can now pick up pre-made food items along with other essentials.

Chicken dinners purchased at seven New York stores have recently been recalled due to a labeling error. If you bought fried boneless chicken tenders at Hannaford you may have unknowingly brought an allergen into your home that was not disclosed.

The Hannaford Stores in Wappingers Falls and Middletown, as well as other New York locations in Troy, Glens Falls, South Glens Falls, Ballston Spa and Rome, are recalling the in-store prepared foods because the packaging did not disclose that the chicken contains soy, which could be dangerous to someone who has an allergy to the ingredient.

The fried boneless chicken tenders were sold between April 3 and April 9. Prepared meals were packaged cold in 6.7-ounce containers. The affected items have the UPC code of 4126876461.

Aside from New York, the item was also shipped to stores in Maine (Bridgton, Brewer, Topsham, Waterville, Auburn, Standish, Portland), New Hampshire (Concord, Keene, Exeter) and Vermont:(Middlebury, Barre, Essex Junction, South Burlington.)

Those who purchased the mislabeled chicken who do not have an allergy to soy can safely consume it without concern. There is nothing wrong with the product, aside from the undisclosed ingredient.