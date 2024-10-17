Earlier this year, I wrote about a safety recall that impacted me personally. Back in March, I received a notice from Honda that several of their popular model vehicles were implicated in a safety recall and that it was possible that my 2018 Civic could be one of the thousands of vehicles that needed repair.

Dan McGuire Dan McGuire loading...

The issue that caused the recall was a faulty impeller. The impeller is an important component of a vehicle's fuel pump. At the time, the notice from Honda also stated that the parts needed for repair were not available but that a follow-up notice would be issued in the Fall.

Now here we are in the Fall season and to this date I have received no follow-up from that initial recall.

Previous Recall Coverage: Massive Recall for Honda Vehicles in New York and Nationwide

That's all well and good at least for me because, I have had no issues regarding my car and how it functions, but this brings us to today where Honda has issued yet another recall for more of their highly popular vehicles and the same issue has reared its ugly head once again.

Honda Recalls Over 700K Vehicles Over Fuel Pump Issue Getty Images loading...

Latest Honda Recall Details

The announcement of this recall was made by Honda voluntarily and it appears that once again a fuel pump problem is the cause for this latest recall. According to the press release issued by Honda, a "defective high-pressure fuel pump core" is the cause of this latest recall.

The statement shares...

a defective high-pressure fuel pump core, cracks may form inside the fuel pump. During vehicle operation, these cracks can grow, leading to possible fuel leaks.

Canva Canva loading...

Honda estimates that approximately 720,000 different Honda vehicles will be affected by the recall. That does NOT mean that all 720,000 will need repair. The recall also applies to a number of Honda's newer popular vehicles including the...

2023-2024 Honda Accord

2023-2024 Accord Hybrid

2025 Honda Civic Sedan

2025 Civic Sedan Hybrid

2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Get our free mobile app

Recall Remedy

Like many recalls, Honda will be personally reaching out to all owners across America who own these specific vehicles. The statement states that vehicle owners can expect to receive that notification by December 2024.

Canva Canva loading...

When vehicle owners receive these notifications, they will be asked to contact Honda to set up an appointment with an authorized Honda dealer to have their vehicle inspected. If the high-pressure fuel pump is found to be defective, Honda will replace it.

As in many cases, the good news is that owners of these vehicles won't have to worry about bringing their wallets because the service will be free.

Honda concluded their statement with stating that they encourage vehicle owners to be proactive and attend to this issue as soon as possible. While Honda will be sending out notices, vehicle owners may also check online to see if their vehicle is affected by the recall by visiting Honda.com or calling (888) 234-2138.

Milk Recall: Lactaid milk being recalled in multiple U.S. states Gallery Credit: Courtesy: FDA.gov

10 Amazon Products Under Recall or Safety Alerts in New York Amazon has a new feature that alerts customers of all recalls and safety alerts affecting products in their store. Here's 10 items that have recently been included in this list. Gallery Credit: Amazon