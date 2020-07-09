Rare Comet to Put on a Show Across the Hudson Valley

A newly discovered comet will be making an appearance as it passes by Earth in the coming days. But while comet NEOWISE was only discovered in March, this isn't the first time it's passed near Earth. The last time, though, was 6,800 years ago.

The comet is expected to shine even brighter than Halley's Comet did in 1986.

AccuWeather reports that the comet can be seen in the early morning hours, as well as after sunset. For now, NEOWISE can be for one to two hours before sunrise in the northeastern sky. However, by the week of July 13, the comet will be visible in the evening to the northwest, below the Big Dipper.

The closest the comet will come to earth is July 22, when NEOWISE passes "near" the planet by 64 million miles.

