Rare Comet to Put on a Show Across the Hudson Valley
A newly discovered comet will be making an appearance as it passes by Earth in the coming days. But while comet NEOWISE was only discovered in March, this isn't the first time it's passed near Earth. The last time, though, was 6,800 years ago.
The comet is expected to shine even brighter than Halley's Comet did in 1986.
AccuWeather reports that the comet can be seen in the early morning hours, as well as after sunset. For now, NEOWISE can be for one to two hours before sunrise in the northeastern sky. However, by the week of July 13, the comet will be visible in the evening to the northwest, below the Big Dipper.
The closest the comet will come to earth is July 22, when NEOWISE passes "near" the planet by 64 million miles.
Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.
Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Hudson Valley Fireworks 2020
- 7 Secret Tips to Winning a Radio Call-In Contest
- The 11 Biggest Celebrities Born in the Hudson Valley
- This Restaurant's Tipping Policy Left Me Speechless
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie
- Hudson Valley Restaurants
No hindsight music unit displayed.